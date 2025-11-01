Keppel Infrastructure Trust Invests in Global Marine Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Keppel Infrastructure ( (SG:A7RU) ) just unveiled an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has announced an investment in Global Marine Group (GMG), determined through a comprehensive valuation process including discounted cash flow analysis and comparisons with similar companies. The investment, which will be funded through internal funds and debt, reflects GMG’s growth potential and strategic fit with KIT’s portfolio, as well as favorable valuation metrics compared to industry averages.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:A7RU) stock is a Buy with a S$0.50 price target.

More about Keppel Infrastructure

Keppel Infrastructure is a company based in Singapore, operating as a business trust. It is involved in infrastructure investments and management, focusing on sectors such as energy, environmental, and infrastructure services.

Average Trading Volume: 7,149,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$2.83B

