Keppel DC REIT Allocates S$45.9 Million from Preferential Offering

The latest announcement is out from Keppel DC REIT ( (SG:AJBU) ).

Keppel DC REIT has announced the utilization of approximately S$45.9 million from its recent preferential offering, which raised gross proceeds of about S$404.5 million. The funds have been allocated towards extending a land lease, debt repayment, and covering offering-related expenses, with the majority still pending use for acquisitions and asset enhancements. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster the company’s asset base and enhance its market position in the data centre industry.

More about Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on investments in data centres. The company is involved in acquiring, managing, and enhancing data centre properties, primarily in Asia and Europe, catering to the growing demand for data storage and processing facilities.

