Keppel Completes Liquidation of Dormant Subsidiary

Keppel Corporation Limited ( (SG:BN4) ) just unveiled an update.

Keppel Corporation Limited has completed the member’s voluntary liquidation of its dormant subsidiary, Straits Properties Limited. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on its core business areas, potentially enhancing its operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about Keppel Corporation Limited

Keppel Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based conglomerate with diverse operations in various industries, including offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investments. The company is known for its focus on sustainable urbanization and providing solutions for sustainable development.

Average Trading Volume: 4,460,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$13.56B

