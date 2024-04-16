Kenon’s OPC Eyes $300M Renewable Energy Investment

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) has released an update.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. is poised to significantly boost its U.S. renewable energy ventures, as it enters a non-binding term sheet for a $300 million investment from a North American infrastructure fund. This deal could yield the investor a 32.6% stake in OPC’s subsidiary, CPV Renewable Power, aiming to finance expansion and development of renewable projects. An exclusive 60-day negotiation period has been set, offering a potential leap forward for Kenon’s presence in the renewable energy market.

For further insights into KEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.