Kenon’s OPC Energy Secures $1.1 Billion Loan for Basin Ranch Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kenon ( (KEN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s subsidiary, OPC Energy Ltd., announced the execution of a credit agreement for the Basin Ranch Project in Texas. The agreement involves a $1.1 billion loan from the Texas Energy Fund to finance part of the natural gas project’s costs, which has a planned capacity of 1.35 GW. The loan, secured by pledges on the project, carries a 3% interest rate and matures in 2045. This development is significant for Kenon as it strengthens its position in the energy sector and supports the expansion of its energy infrastructure in the U.S., potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing project financing and execution capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (KEN) stock is a Buy with a $54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kenon stock, see the KEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KEN is a Outperform.

Kenon’s strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, combined with positive technical indicators, contribute significantly to its overall score. Financial performance is solid but tempered by increased leverage and cash flow challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on KEN stock, click here.

More about Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates in the energy sector, with a focus on power generation and development projects. Its primary services include managing and investing in energy assets, with a significant market focus on sustainable and renewable energy projects.

Average Trading Volume: 12,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.6B

For a thorough assessment of KEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue