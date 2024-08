Kenon (KEN) has released an update.

Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s subsidiary, OPC Energy Ltd., has successfully refinanced its Tzomet and Gat power plants with new loans totaling approximately $443 million. This strategic financial move allows for the early repayment of existing project financing, marking a significant milestone in the company’s financial management.

