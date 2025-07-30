Kennametal Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kennametal ( (KMT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 27, 2025, Steven H. Wunning announced he will not seek re-election to Kennametal Inc.’s Board of Directors and will retire at the October 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareowners, ending his tenure since 2005 and his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee. On July 29, 2025, Kennametal’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.20 per share, payable on August 26, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 12, 2025.

Spark’s Take on KMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KMT is a Outperform.

Kennametal’s overall score reflects a strong financial foundation with effective cost management and strategic focus. However, sales declines, market weaknesses, and potential tariff impacts pose challenges. The technical outlook suggests caution due to overbought conditions.

More about Kennametal

Average Trading Volume: 992,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.93B

