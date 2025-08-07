Kelt Exploration Sees Strong Q2 Performance with Increased Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kelt Exploration ( (TSE:KEL) ) has shared an update.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. reported a significant increase in both financial and operational performance for the second quarter of 2025. The company’s net income rose by 198% compared to the previous year, driven by a 26% increase in average daily production, despite a decline in realized oil and NGL prices. The results reflect Kelt’s strategic focus on enhancing production efficiency and managing costs, positioning it favorably within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KEL) stock is a Buy with a C$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kelt Exploration stock, see the TSE:KEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:KEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KEL is a Outperform.

Kelt Exploration’s overall score is driven by strong corporate events showcasing robust production and financial growth in recent quarters. Financial performance is stable but challenged by negative free cash flow and declining revenues. Technical analysis is favorable, although high valuation metrics and overbought signals pose caution.

More about Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company is primarily engaged in the development of its assets in Western Canada, with a market focus on increasing production and optimizing its resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 357,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.39B

