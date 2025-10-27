Kelsian Group Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kelsian Group Limited ( (AU:KLS) ) is now available.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, specifically regarding Diane Grady. The change involves the acquisition of 682 ordinary shares under the Kelsian Dividend Reinvestment Plan, increasing the total number of shares held to 36,019. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder engagement and financial growth strategies.

