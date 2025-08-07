Kelly Services Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kelly Services ( (KELYA) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Kelly Services announced the appointment of Nicholas A. Zuhlke as Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer, effective August 11, 2025, succeeding Laura Lockhart. Zuhlke brings extensive experience from his previous roles at DexKo Global Holdings Inc. and other companies. In its second-quarter earnings report, Kelly Services reported a 4.2% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.1 billion, primarily due to acquisitions, despite a 3.3% organic decline. The company experienced a decrease in operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year, with expectations of a revenue decline in Q3 due to reduced demand from U.S. federal contractors. Kelly remains focused on growth in resilient markets and aligning resources with demand, aiming for future margin improvements.

Spark’s Take on KELYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KELYA is a Neutral.

Kelly Services’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial challenges, including declining revenue and negative profitability. Despite positive cash flow and strategic initiatives, the negative P/E ratio and mixed earnings call sentiment weigh on the stock’s outlook. Corporate events provide a modest positive impact, but the technical analysis remains neutral to slightly positive.

More about Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) is a leading provider of specialty talent solutions, helping companies recruit and manage skilled workers while assisting job seekers in finding employment. Founded in 1946, the company operates in various industries, including science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy, with a global network connecting over 400,000 people with work annually. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Kelly Services reported a revenue of $4.3 billion in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 289,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $431.1M

