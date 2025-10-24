Kelly Partners Group Holdings Announces Virtual 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:KPG) ) is now available.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on November 25, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by registering online and can vote on resolutions either before or during the meeting. This virtual AGM format reflects the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement with its stakeholders, allowing for broader participation and input from shareholders.

More about Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing accounting and business advisory services. The company is known for its expertise in helping businesses manage their financial operations and achieve growth.

