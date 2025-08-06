Keio Corporation Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Profit Challenges in FY2025 Q1

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Keio ( (JP:9008) ) has issued an announcement.
Keio Corporation has announced its FY2025 first quarter financial results, maintaining its full-year forecast despite fluctuations in operating profit. The company reported a significant year-on-year increase in operating revenues, driven by strong performance in Real Estate Sales, Construction, and Hotels. However, operating profit saw a decline due to increased expenses in Railways and Hotels. The company remains optimistic, with stronger-than-expected results in several segments keeping profits aligned with projections.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9008) stock is a Buy with a Yen4700.00 price target.
More about Keio
Average Trading Volume: 502,258
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen408.3B
