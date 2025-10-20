KEFI Secures US$240 Million for Tulu Kapi Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KEFI Minerals ( (GB:KEFI) ) has shared an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC has secured a US$240 million debt offering for its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, marking significant progress in its development. The project, which adheres to international ESG standards, is expected to enhance Ethiopia’s gold sector and has attracted substantial local and international investment interest, with commitments exceeding the required equity-risk capital.

More about KEFI Minerals

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC is a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

Average Trading Volume: 84,400,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £163.2M

