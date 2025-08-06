KEFI Gold and Copper Advances Tulu Kapi Project with Key Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KEFI Minerals ( (GB:KEFI) ) has shared an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC has completed the necessary early works for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, paving the way for full project development. The company has updated its finance plan and financial model, with definitive project documentation expected to be signed this month and full financial closure anticipated in September 2025. This marks a significant milestone for KEFI, as it secures a $240 million finance package and prepares for the project’s full launch, which is a first of its kind in Ethiopia.

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC is a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

Average Trading Volume: 49,568,415

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.75M

