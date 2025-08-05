KeePer Technical Laboratory Reports Strong July Sales Amid Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd. ( (JP:6036) ) has issued an update.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co. Ltd. reported a 6.7% increase in total sales for July 2025, driven by strong performance in its KeePer LABO and KeePer Products segments. Despite challenges such as extreme heat and the impact of the Trump Tariff on new car deliveries, the company implemented effective heat countermeasures and saw a rebound in new car coatings towards the end of July. The company also expanded its partnerships, with Mercedes-Benz Japan now offering KeePer Coatings, indicating potential growth in the automotive care market.

More about KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co. Ltd. operates in the automotive care industry, focusing on car coatings and related services. The company provides products and services through its KeePer LABO stores and KeePer Pro Shops, with a market focus on both B-to-C and B-to-B segments.

Average Trading Volume: 131,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen89.62B

For detailed information about 6036 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue