KeePer Technical Laboratory Opts for Higher Tender Offer for SOFT99 Shares

The latest announcement is out from KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd. ( (JP:6036) ).

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co., Ltd. has decided to apply for a competing tender offer for SOFT99 Corporation’s shares, opting for a higher offer price from ECM Master Fund SPV 3 over the initial management buyout offer. This decision is aimed at maximizing corporate value and shareholder interests, as the competing offer presents a significant financial advantage.

More about KeePer Technical Laboratory Co.Ltd.

KeePer Technical Laboratory Co., Ltd. operates in the technical industry, focusing on investment and management of securities. The company is involved in strategic financial decisions to enhance corporate value and shareholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 217,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen100.4B

