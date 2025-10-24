Kearny Financial Reports Strong Q1 2026 Earnings

Kearny Financial ( (KRNY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kearny Financial presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kearny Financial Corp., a holding company for Kearny Bank, operates in the financial services sector, offering a range of banking products and services primarily in New Jersey and New York. The company is known for its focus on community banking and strategic growth initiatives.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Kearny Financial Corp. announced a significant increase in net income, reporting $9.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share.

Key highlights from the quarter include a 10 basis point expansion in net interest margin to 2.10% and a 5.2% increase in net interest income to $37.7 million. The company also reported a 36.4% increase in net income per share and continued efforts to diversify its loan portfolio, with notable growth in construction and commercial business loans. Strategic initiatives included a partnership with The Lab Consulting to enhance operational efficiency and the consolidation of three branches to optimize its real estate footprint.

Looking forward, Kearny Financial Corp. is positioned for sustained performance, supported by proactive balance sheet management and anticipated reductions in the federal funds rate. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue