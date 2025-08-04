KE Holdings Inc. Executes Share Repurchase Program in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A ( (BEKE) ) has provided an announcement.

KE Holdings Inc. announced a series of share repurchases throughout July 2025, with the most recent transaction occurring on July 25, 2025. The company repurchased a total of 462,606 shares on the New York Stock Exchange at prices ranging from USD 6.44 to USD 6.55 per share. This strategic move is part of a broader repurchase mandate authorized on June 27, 2025, allowing the company to repurchase up to 360,216,007 shares. These actions reflect KE Holdings’ commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (BEKE) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A stock, see the BEKE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BEKE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BEKE is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects KE Holdings’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, balanced by technical indicators suggesting potential short-term challenges and a high P/E ratio indicating overvaluation. Strategic growth initiatives and robust liquidity are positive factors, but investors should be mindful of revenue volatility and margin pressures.

To see Spark’s full report on BEKE stock, click here.

More about KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A

KE Holdings Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on providing housing transactions and services through its online and offline platforms. The company is primarily engaged in offering real estate brokerage services, new home sales, and other related services in China.

Average Trading Volume: 7,639,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $21.65B

Find detailed analytics on BEKE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue