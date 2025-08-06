KDDI Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KDDI ( (JP:9433) ) just unveiled an update.

KDDI Corporation has announced the status of its share repurchase program, revealing that it has repurchased 157,407,464 shares of common stock at a cost of 363,911,453,348 yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 196 million shares, with a total budget of 400 billion yen, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9433) stock is a Sell with a Yen1865.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KDDI stock, see the JP:9433 Stock Forecast page.

More about KDDI

KDDI Corporation operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including mobile and fixed-line communications, internet, and data center services. The company is a major player in the Japanese market, focusing on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 7,551,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen9579.4B

See more insights into 9433 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue