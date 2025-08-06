KDDI Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
KDDI ( (JP:9433) ) just unveiled an update.
KDDI Corporation has announced the status of its share repurchase program, revealing that it has repurchased 157,407,464 shares of common stock at a cost of 363,911,453,348 yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 196 million shares, with a total budget of 400 billion yen, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.
More about KDDI
KDDI Corporation operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including mobile and fixed-line communications, internet, and data center services. The company is a major player in the Japanese market, focusing on innovation and customer satisfaction.
Average Trading Volume: 7,551,850
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen9579.4B
