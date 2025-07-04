KDDI Announces No Share Repurchases in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from KDDI ( (JP:9433) ) is now available.

KDDI Corporation announced that no shares were repurchased during the specified period from June 1 to June 30, 2025, despite a prior resolution allowing for the repurchase of up to 196 million shares. This indicates a pause or delay in the company’s share repurchase strategy, which could impact its financial strategies and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9433) stock is a Sell with a Yen3730.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KDDI stock, see the JP:9433 Stock Forecast page.

More about KDDI

KDDI Corporation is a prominent player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including mobile communications, fixed-line services, and internet services. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings to cater to a diverse customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 8,401,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen9454.6B

Find detailed analytics on 9433 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue