KBR Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

KBR Inc ( (KBR) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

KBR Inc. is a global company that provides science, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and companies, operating primarily in the technology and engineering sector with a diverse portfolio that spans over 80 countries.

In its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, KBR Inc. announced revenues of $1.9 billion and a net income of $115 million, reflecting a 15% increase from the previous year. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $240 million, marking a 10% growth, and an adjusted EPS of $1.02, up 21% from the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x, with bookings and options totaling $4.2 billion. The Mission Technology Solutions segment maintained steady revenues, while the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment saw a slight decline in revenue but an increase in operating income due to strong project execution. KBR’s backlog and options reached $23.4 billion, indicating robust future business prospects.

Looking ahead, KBR has revised its fiscal year 2025 guidance, adjusting revenue expectations due to the U.S. Government shutdown impacting the pace of awards. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its strategic focus and operational independence, particularly with the planned spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions segment, expected to enhance financial flexibility and strategic focus by mid-to-late 2026.

