Kazatomprom and SEAS Forge New Nuclear Energy Partnership

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC GDR RegS ( (NATKY) ) just unveiled an update.

Kazatomprom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Slovenské elektrárne a.s. (SEAS), Slovakia’s largest electricity producer, to explore long-term cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. This agreement marks the beginning of a new collaboration phase, focusing on the supply of natural uranium concentrate and potential uranium dioxide deliveries for Slovak nuclear power plants. The partnership underscores Kazatomprom’s commitment to expanding its presence in the European market and supporting sustainable nuclear energy development.

Kazatomprom is the world’s largest producer of uranium, accounting for approximately 21% of global primary uranium production in 2024. The company operates 27 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets in Kazakhstan, utilizing ISR technology while adhering to high health, safety, and environmental standards. Kazatomprom’s primary customers are nuclear generation operators, with principal export markets in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company’s securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange.

