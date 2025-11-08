KATITAS Co. Reports Strong Growth in Latest Earnings

KATITAS CO ( (KTITF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KATITAS CO presented to its investors.

KATITAS Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in refurbishing and remodeling used single-family detached houses, primarily serving the middle- and lower-income markets.

In its latest earnings report for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, KATITAS Co. reported a significant increase in financial performance, with net sales reaching ¥72,415 million, marking a 13.1% year-on-year growth. The company also saw substantial increases in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of parent, both rising by 32% compared to the same period last year.

Key financial metrics indicate robust growth, with operating profit at ¥9,010 million and ordinary profit at ¥8,784 million. The company attributes this success to its strategic focus on providing affordable, high-quality housing options amid rising living costs and new home prices. The number of homes sold increased by 10.6%, while purchases rose by 20.5%, reflecting a strong market demand and effective inventory management.

Looking ahead, KATITAS Co. has revised its earnings forecasts upward for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating continued growth in net sales and profits. The company’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its competitive edge in the used housing market by focusing on affordability and quality, despite the uncertain economic outlook.

