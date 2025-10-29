Katapult Holdings Enters Sixth Limited Waiver Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Katapult Holdings ( (KPLT) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, Katapult Holdings, Inc. entered into a Sixth Limited Waiver to their Loan and Security Agreement due to failing to maintain required minimum originations for August and September 2025. This waiver temporarily addresses the default until October 31, 2025, but allows Class B Lenders to convert outstanding loan amounts into common stock based on the 20-day VWAP, which was approximately $12.85 as of October 28, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (KPLT) stock is a Hold with a $12.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on KPLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KPLT is a Neutral.

Katapult Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, with negative profitability and high leverage being major concerns. Despite strong growth and positive sentiment from the earnings call, the technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution.

More about Katapult Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 79,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $56.43M

