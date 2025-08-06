Kaspi.kz Reports Strong Financial Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS ( (KSPI) ) has issued an update.

On August 6, 2025, Kaspi.kz JSC released its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information for the first half of 2025. The report highlights a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to the previous year, indicating strong operational performance. The company achieved a net income of 512,678 million KZT for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from 466,057 million KZT in the same period of 2024. This financial growth underscores Kaspi.kz’s robust market positioning and its ability to effectively manage costs and expand its customer base, despite challenges in the financial services industry.

Spark’s Take on KSPI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KSPI is a Outperform.

Kaspi.kz’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, driving a high overall score. However, mixed technical indicators and concerns raised during the earnings call slightly temper the optimism, resulting in a balanced overall stock score.

More about Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS

Kaspi.kz JSC is a prominent company in Kazakhstan, operating primarily in the financial services sector. The company is known for its Super App business model, which integrates various services such as payments, e-commerce, and financial products, catering to a broad customer base in Kazakhstan and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 313,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $16.99B

