Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics INC ( (KPTI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Karyopharm Therapeutics INC presented to its investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer therapies, particularly through its lead compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), which is approved for multiple oncology indications. The company operates in the biotechnology sector and is known for its pioneering work in nuclear export dysregulation.

Karyopharm reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a total revenue of $44.0 million, with U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue reaching $32.0 million, marking an 8.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, projecting total revenue between $140 million and $155 million.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter included a net product revenue increase driven by consistent demand for XPOVIO and expanded global patient access. The company’s R&D expenses decreased due to reduced clinical trial costs, while SG&A expenses saw a slight decline. Despite a net loss of $33.1 million, Karyopharm improved its loss from operations by 42% compared to the previous year.

Strategically, Karyopharm completed enrollment for its Phase 3 SENTRY trial in myelofibrosis, with top-line data expected in March 2026. The company continues to focus on clinical trial execution and commercial launch readiness, aiming to redefine the standard of care for myelofibrosis patients.

Looking ahead, Karyopharm remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and maintaining its commercial foundation in the competitive multiple myeloma market. The company expects its existing liquidity to support operations into the second quarter of 2026, as it continues to explore strategic alternatives and financing transactions.

