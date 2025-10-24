Karolinska Development’s SVF Vaccines Shows Promising Preclinical Results for Hepatitis Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Karolinska Development AB ( (SE:KDEV) ) is now available.

Karolinska Development AB’s portfolio company, SVF Vaccines, has announced positive results from a preclinical study of its immunotherapy SVF-001, targeting chronic hepatitis B and D. The study showed significant antiviral effects, with reductions in hepatitis B virus DNA and hepatitis D virus RNA levels in a humanized-liver mouse model. These promising results highlight the therapeutic potential of SVF-001, enhancing SVF Vaccines’ position in developing next-generation vaccines and potentially impacting the treatment landscape for chronic hepatitis B and D.

More about Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is a Nordic life sciences investment company focused on identifying and investing in breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region. The company collaborates with entrepreneurs and leadership teams to advance these innovations into commercial products, aiming to improve patient lives while providing attractive returns for shareholders. Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting innovative treatments for serious diseases and has strong ties with leading universities and research institutes.

Average Trading Volume: 291,891

Current Market Cap: SEK228.5M

