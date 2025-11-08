Karnov Group Divests EHS Division to Focus on AI Legal Solutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Karnov Group AB ( (SE:KAR) ) has provided an update.

Karnov Group AB has agreed to sell its Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) division to Infopro Digital Group for EUR 92 million. This strategic divestment allows Karnov to focus on its core strength in AI-supported legal knowledge and workflow solutions, aiming for long-term profitable growth. The transaction highlights Karnov’s commitment to enhancing its AI-based offerings while exiting the EHS market, which will now be supported by Infopro Digital Group.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:KAR) stock is a Buy with a SEK125.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Karnov Group AB stock, see the SE:KAR Stock Forecast page.

More about Karnov Group AB

Karnov Group AB is a provider of mission-critical knowledge and workflow solutions to European legal professionals, offering content from over 7,000 authors and experts. Serving more than 400,000 users daily, Karnov operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, France, Spain, and Portugal, employing around 1,200 people. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ‘KAR’.

Average Trading Volume: 98,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK12.17B

See more insights into KAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue