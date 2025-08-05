Karnataka Bank Ltd. Announces Senior Management Role Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. ( (IN:KTKBANK) ) just unveiled an update.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. has announced a change in the functional responsibility of its senior management. Mr. Raja B S, currently the General Manager and Head of the Branch Banking Department, will now also oversee the Operations Department. This reallocation of roles is part of the bank’s strategic management adjustments, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening its market position.

More about Karnataka Bank Ltd.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. is a prominent financial institution in India, offering a range of banking services across the country. It is known for its extensive branch network and customer-focused banking solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 126,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 67.45B INR

Learn more about KTKBANK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue