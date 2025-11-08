Kansai Paint Co. Reports Mixed Earnings Amid Global Challenges

Kansai Paint Co ( (KSANF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kansai Paint Co presented to its investors.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., a leading company in the coatings industry, specializes in manufacturing and selling a wide range of paints and coatings for various applications, including automotive, industrial, and decorative sectors. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 4613.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Kansai Paint Co. reported a slight decline in net sales by 1.6% year-on-year to 289,223 million yen. Despite this, the company achieved a 10% increase in ordinary profit, reaching 28,606 million yen, attributed to foreign exchange gains and a decrease in hyperinflation-related losses.

Key financial highlights include a 7.6% decrease in operating profit to 24,326 million yen, primarily due to increased fixed costs. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 3.2% to 16,187 million yen, despite one-time extraordinary losses. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio slightly improved to 36.1% from 35.9% in March 2025.

Segment-wise, Kansai Paint experienced varied performance across regions. While net sales in Japan and India declined due to market conditions and currency impacts, Europe and Africa showed positive growth, with Africa’s segment profit increasing significantly by 29.8% year-on-year. The company also announced an annual dividend forecast of 110 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Looking ahead, Kansai Paint Co. remains cautiously optimistic, with a slight increase in net sales projected for the full fiscal year. The company continues to navigate geopolitical and economic challenges, focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance profitability and shareholder value.

