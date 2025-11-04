Kamigumi Co. Announces Treasury Stock Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kamigumi Co ( (JP:9364) ) is now available.

Kamigumi Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 651,900 shares of its own common stock during October 2025, amounting to approximately 2.98 billion yen. This move is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 3.8 million shares by March 2026, with a total budget of 13 billion yen, aimed at optimizing capital structure and potentially increasing shareholder value.

More about Kamigumi Co

Kamigumi Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics industry, providing services related to the transportation and handling of goods. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and focuses on enhancing its market position through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 250,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen433.4B

