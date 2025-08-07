Kamdhenu Limited Urges Shareholders to Update KYC Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Kamdhenu Limited ( (IN:KAMDHENU) ).

Kamdhenu Limited has issued a notice to its shareholders, urging them to update their PAN, KYC, and nomination details in compliance with SEBI regulations. This move is crucial as it ensures that shareholders can receive payments such as dividends electronically, aligning with regulatory mandates. The company’s proactive approach in communicating with shareholders highlights its commitment to regulatory compliance and operational efficiency, which is essential for maintaining investor trust and smooth financial operations.

More about Kamdhenu Limited

Kamdhenu Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing steel and related products. The company is known for its market presence in the construction sector, providing a range of steel products that cater to infrastructure and real estate development needs.

Average Trading Volume: 209,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 8.44B INR

