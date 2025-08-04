Kalpataru Projects Faces Legal Dispute with NHAI

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kalpataru Projects International Limited ( (IN:KPIL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited has disclosed an ongoing legal dispute involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wainganga Expressway Private Limited (WEPL), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The dispute centers around a termination notice issued by NHAI to WEPL, alleging a default in payment of premium, which contradicts a previous arbitration award favoring WEPL. The company believes that the legal position of WEPL is strong and anticipates no significant financial impact from the dispute.

Average Trading Volume: 18,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 191.4B INR

