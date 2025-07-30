Kaiser Aluminum Board Member Resigns Effective August 1

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kaiser Aluminum ( (KALU) ).

On July 28, 2025, Kevin W. Williams announced his resignation from the board of directors of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, effective August 1, 2025. His departure was not due to any disagreements with the company. The board plans to fill the vacancy with a candidate possessing critical skills to support the company’s strategic execution and board succession planning.

The most recent analyst rating on (KALU) stock is a Hold with a $82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kaiser Aluminum stock, see the KALU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KALU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KALU is a Outperform.

Kaiser Aluminum’s overall stock score reflects its stable financial performance, reasonable valuation, and positive earnings call guidance. However, challenges in cash flow management and mixed technical indicators slightly dampen the outlook.

More about Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The company serves various markets, including aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 128,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.33B

