Kagome Co., Ltd. Continues Performance-Linked Remuneration System for Directors

Kagome Co., Ltd. has announced the continuation of its medium to long-term performance-linked remuneration system for its directors, excluding certain categories such as audit and supervisory committee members and external directors. This system, known as the Board Incentive Plan trust, aims to align director remuneration with shareholder value and motivate directors to create long-term value. The system involves the delivery of Kagome shares and cash to directors based on performance targets, with specific mechanisms in place for the acquisition and distribution of shares through a trust structure. This move is expected to enhance transparency and align the interests of directors with those of shareholders.

Kagome Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of tomato-based products, beverages, and other food items. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.21%

Average Trading Volume: 341,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen267.5B

