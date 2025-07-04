Kafelaku Coffee Announces Leadership Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Li Bao Ge Group Ltd. ( (HK:1869) ) has provided an update.

Kafelaku Coffee Holding Limited has announced significant changes in its leadership structure, including the resignation and appointment of a new Chairman, as well as the appointment of new executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. These changes are part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its governance and strategic direction. The new appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the board, potentially impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning positively.

More about Li Bao Ge Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 833,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$98.72M

