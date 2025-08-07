Kadokawa Corporation Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Earnings but Maintains Positive Full-Year Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Kadokawa Corporation ( (JP:9468) ) just unveiled an update.
Kadokawa Corporation reported a decline in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 1.5% and operating profit dropping significantly by 61.5% compared to the same period last year. Despite the downturn, the company remains optimistic about its full-year forecast, expecting a 5% increase in net sales and a slight improvement in operating profit, indicating a strategic focus on recovery and growth in the coming quarters.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9468) stock is a Hold with a Yen3060.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kadokawa Corporation stock, see the JP:9468 Stock Forecast page.
More about Kadokawa Corporation
Kadokawa Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the media industry. The company offers a diverse range of products and services, including publishing, film production, and digital content, with a focus on leveraging its intellectual properties across various platforms.
Average Trading Volume: 637,450
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen506.5B
