K. H. Group Holdings to Announce Annual Results and Dividend Consideration

The latest update is out from K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1557) ).

K. H. Group Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on June 27, 2025, to approve the annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and to consider recommending a final dividend. This meeting is significant as it will determine the financial outcomes and shareholder returns, impacting the company’s operations and potentially influencing its market position.

More about K.H. Group Holdings Ltd.

K. H. Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the industry sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1557. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing various products and services, though specific details about its primary offerings or market focus are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 84,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$67.68M

