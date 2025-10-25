K-Bro Linen to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from K-Bro Linen ( (TSE:KBL) ) is now available.

K-Bro Linen Inc. announced it will release its Q3 2025 financial results on November 12, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast on November 13, 2025. The call will feature remarks from the company’s President and CEO, Linda McCurdy, and CFO, Kristie Plaquin, and will be open to analysts and institutional investors for questions. This announcement is part of K-Bro’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KBL) stock is a Buy with a C$50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on K-Bro Linen stock, see the TSE:KBL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:KBL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KBL is a Neutral.

K-Bro Linen’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance, characterized by consistent revenue growth and strong gross margins. The technical analysis indicates a neutral market sentiment, while the valuation is reasonable with a moderate P/E ratio and a decent dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:KBL stock, click here.

More about K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc. is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada, providing services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts. The company operates eleven processing facilities in eight Canadian cities. Additionally, K-Bro has expanded its operations internationally with Fishers in Scotland and Shortridge in England, serving various sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 20,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$478.8M

See more data about KBL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue