Jyske Bank A/S Discloses Managerial Transactions in Compliance with EU Regulations

Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced a disclosure regarding transactions by individuals with managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons, in accordance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. This announcement is part of the bank’s compliance efforts and may impact stakeholders by ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

