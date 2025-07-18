Juroku Financial Group Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Juroku Financial Group,Inc. ( (JP:7380) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Juroku Financial Group, Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as part of a restricted stock-type remuneration plan. This move involves the disposal of 14,083 common stocks at a price of 4,790 yen per share, totaling 67,457,570 yen, and is aimed at remunerating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structuring and stakeholder interests.

Juroku Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking and financial services. It is listed on the TSE Prime Market and NSE Premier Market, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions.

