Jumbo Interactive Director Increases Shareholding

Jumbo Interactive Limited ( (AU:JIN) ) has provided an announcement.

Jumbo Interactive Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Giovanni Rizzo acquiring an additional 1,500 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This transaction, valued at $16,905, increases Rizzo’s total holdings to 11,000 shares, reflecting a strategic move that may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Jumbo Interactive Limited

Jumbo Interactive Limited operates in the online lottery industry, providing digital lottery services and platforms. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance the lottery experience for users, offering a range of lottery products and services primarily in the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 301,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$743.9M

