JSW Infrastructure Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

JSW Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:JSWINFRA) ) has shared an update.

JSW Infrastructure Limited has released the transcript of its Q2 FY26 earnings conference call, which was held on October 16, 2025. This disclosure, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Board of India’s regulations, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the fiscal year. The availability of this transcript on the company’s website underscores its commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence.

JSW Infrastructure Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on the development and management of ports and terminals. It is a part of the JSW Group, which is a prominent player in various sectors including steel, energy, and cement.

