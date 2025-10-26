Joyvio Food Reports Significant Revenue Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H ( (HK:3396) ) has provided an update.

Joyvio Food Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Legend Holdings Corporation, reported a significant decrease in revenue and net profit for the third quarter of 2025. The company experienced a 71.47% drop in revenue and a substantial net loss, highlighting financial challenges. The announcement advises caution for shareholders and investors, emphasizing that Joyvio Food’s financial results may not fully represent the overall financial health of Legend Holdings Corporation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3396) stock is a Hold with a HK$10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Legend Holdings Corporation Class H stock, see the HK:3396 Stock Forecast page.

More about Legend Holdings Corporation Class H

Legend Holdings Corporation is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in various industries through its subsidiaries, with a focus on technology, financial services, and agriculture. Joyvio Food Co., Ltd., one of its subsidiaries, is involved in the food industry and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 3,403,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$24.01B

For an in-depth examination of 3396 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue