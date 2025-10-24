Joy City Property Limited Announces Scheme Document Despatch for Share Buy-Back and Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Joy City Property Limited ( (HK:0207) ).

Joy City Property Limited has announced the despatch of the Scheme Document related to its proposed share buy-back and withdrawal of listing by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Companies Act. The Scheme Document includes details of the proposal, an explanatory memorandum, and advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, who considers the terms fair and reasonable. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favor of the proposal at the upcoming Court Meeting scheduled for November 17, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0207) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Joy City Property Limited stock, see the HK:0207 Stock Forecast page.

More about Joy City Property Limited

Joy City Property Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the real estate industry. It is involved in property development and management, focusing on creating and managing urban complexes and commercial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 42,556,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.97B

For detailed information about 0207 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue