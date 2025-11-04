Joshin Denki Reports Increased Sales but Decline in Profitability for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8173) ).

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 9.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners decreased by 13.7%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company also announced a dividend payment plan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with no revisions to the previously announced forecast.

More about Joshin Denki Co., Ltd.

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, involved in the retail industry, primarily focusing on electronics and home appliances.

Average Trading Volume: 121,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen71.53B

