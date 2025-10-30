JOINN Laboratories Revises Annual Caps for Property Service Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ).

JOINN Laboratories has announced a revision of annual caps for its 2024 Property Service Agreements with Beijing Joinn Biologics, reflecting an increase in transaction amounts due to rising demand for electricity and heating. The revised caps, set at RMB6 million for 2025 and RMB6.5 million for 2026, indicate a strategic adjustment to accommodate the company’s growing business needs, impacting its financial planning and compliance with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6127) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.30 price target.

More about JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, providing property management services through its subsidiary Beijing Joinn Biologics. The company focuses on supporting its operations and those of its affiliates, JOINN Medical Testing and JOINN Drug Quality Research.

Average Trading Volume: 6,769,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.27B



