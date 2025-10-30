JOINN Laboratories Reports Significant Decline in Q3 2025 Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ) has issued an announcement.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, revealing a significant decline in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. Despite a 34.87% decrease in revenue and an 81.85% drop in profits before income tax, the company reported a positive net cash flow from operating activities, indicating some operational resilience. The report highlights the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6127) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.30 price target.

More about JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on laboratory services and research. It operates within the scientific research and development industry, providing services that are crucial for pharmaceutical and biotechnological advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 6,769,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.27B

