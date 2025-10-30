JOINN Laboratories Enhances Governance with New Remuneration Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ) has provided an announcement.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Evaluation Committee to enhance its governance structure by managing remuneration and evaluation for its directors and senior management. This committee is tasked with formulating assessment standards, reviewing remuneration policies, and ensuring transparent procedures for developing remuneration strategies, which could strengthen the company’s operational efficiency and align management incentives with corporate goals.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. operates within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, focusing on providing laboratory services and solutions. The company is primarily engaged in the evaluation and testing of pharmaceutical products, contributing to the development and safety assessment of new drugs.

