JOINN Laboratories Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ) has issued an announcement.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance its governance structure. This committee is tasked with selecting and recommending candidates for directors and senior management positions, ensuring a balanced and diverse board composition, and formulating selection criteria and procedures. This move is aimed at optimizing the board’s composition and improving the company’s governance, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and strategic decision-making.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6127) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6127 Stock Forecast page.

